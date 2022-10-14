JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 9,700

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,350 ($112.98).

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 44.97 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,344.97 ($88.75). The stock had a trading volume of 418,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock has a market cap of £40.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,345.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,975.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,758.26. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

