JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price to GBX 750

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $908.33.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

