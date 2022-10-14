JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.47. Approximately 36,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 16,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

