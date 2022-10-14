Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:KLUCQ)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (OTCMKTS:KLUCQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
