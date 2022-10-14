Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KNDI remained flat at $2.37 during trading on Wednesday. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.95. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

