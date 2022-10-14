Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ KNDI remained flat at $2.37 during trading on Wednesday. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.95. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
