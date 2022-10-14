Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
