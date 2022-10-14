Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00007179 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $407.03 million and $9.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,328,345 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

