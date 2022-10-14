Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $25.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

