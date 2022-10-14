KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KBH stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

