KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $27.49 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.