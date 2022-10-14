KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

