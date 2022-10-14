KE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 15,768 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,152 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of -1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of KE by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.