Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $76.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,110,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,202,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

