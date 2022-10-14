Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $598.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 598 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.24), with a volume of 33529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($7.47).

Keller Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £433.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.26.

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Activity

About Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £1,001.10 ($1,209.64).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

