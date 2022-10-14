Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

KELYA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,562. The firm has a market cap of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

