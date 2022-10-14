Kendall Capital Management Buys 230 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CSG Systems International accounts for about 1.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.18% of CSG Systems International worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $5,070,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.71%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

