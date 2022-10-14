Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Navient by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

