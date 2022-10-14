Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

