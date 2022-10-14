Kendall Capital Management Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

