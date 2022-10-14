Kendall Capital Management Has $531,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $152.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

