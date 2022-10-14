Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Costamare were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Costamare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,263. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $290.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

