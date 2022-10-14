Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

