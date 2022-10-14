Kendall Capital Management Purchases 1,375 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $8,862,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

