Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,151 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $299.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average is $355.40.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

