Kendall Capital Management Sells 4,566 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,109. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.