Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 4.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $86.00. 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

