Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.0 %

KDP traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 374,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,053. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

