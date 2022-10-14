Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.0 %
KDP traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 374,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,053. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
See Also
