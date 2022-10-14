Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $324.23

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $324.23 and last traded at $331.33, with a volume of 3477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.01.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.25.
Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.
