Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 787,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

