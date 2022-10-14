Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.06 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $242.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

