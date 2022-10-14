Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

