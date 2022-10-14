Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $113.84. 49,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.