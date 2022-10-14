Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 377 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $194,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.63. 9,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $714.02 and a 200-day moving average of $676.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

