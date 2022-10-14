Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,070. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

