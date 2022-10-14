Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,514.17.

Booking stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,684.90. 10,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,603. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,873.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,993.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

