Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TDY traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.33. 5,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,940. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.