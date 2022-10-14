Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 2.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $19,092,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,655,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 35,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

