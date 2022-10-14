Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. 41,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,850. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

