Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,839,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

