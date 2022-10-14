KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $24.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNBE. Truist Financial downgraded KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KnowBe4 stock remained flat at $24.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.30, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

