KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $24.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNBE. Truist Financial downgraded KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KnowBe4 stock remained flat at $24.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.30, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

