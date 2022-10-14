KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.