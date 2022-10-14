KnowBe4’s (KNBE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered KnowBe4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ:KNBE remained flat at $24.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 159,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,298. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in KnowBe4 by 30.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

