Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

ADRNY stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.