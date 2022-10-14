Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.57

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 656911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Several equities analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
