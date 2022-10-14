Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KHC. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.4 %

KHC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

