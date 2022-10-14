Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.87 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $96.87 million and approximately $160,882.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 89,602,083 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.15508545 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $176,356.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

