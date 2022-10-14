L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

