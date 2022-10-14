L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $227.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

