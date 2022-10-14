Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 218,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

