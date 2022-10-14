Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.58.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

LIF traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, reaching C$26.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.